Arshdeep Singh drops a sitter, Rohit Sharma explodes | Video

Young Indian medium-pacer Arshdeep Singh dropped a sitter in the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday night.

The miss, which came at a crucial stage of the Pakistan chase, made the usually cool Indian captain Rohit Sharma to have a go at his teammate, while Pakistan pacer Nassem Shah was relieved to say the least in the dugout.

Arshadeep put down Asif Ali in the 18th over bowled by leggie Ravi Bishnoi. Asif, who was on zero then, went on to smash a vital 16 off eight balls, including two fours and a six.

Arshdeep had a chance to redeem himself as he bowled the final over with Pakistan needing seven to win. Despite bowling his heart out and removing Asif, the left-arm seamer could not prevent the Pakistan win as they were home and dry with one ball to go.