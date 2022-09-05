Pakistan hero Rizwan to undergo MRI scan

PTI
Published: September 05, 2022 02:32 PM IST
Despite the injury, Rizwan came out to open the innings and scored a match-winning 51-ball 71. Photo: AFP/Surjeet Yadav

Dubai: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is set to undergo a precautionary MRI scan after sustaining a strain in his right leg during the five-wicket win over arch-rivals India in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Rizwan sustained the strain while landing awkwardly on his right leg in his effort to collect a delivery from Mohammad Hasnain during the Indian innings.

As per reports, the 30-year-old hard-hitting batter was shifted to a hospital soon after Pakistan's last-over win.

Despite the injury, Rizwan came out to open the innings and scored a match-winning 51-ball 71 to help Pakistan chase down India's 181/7 with five wickets in hand.

Rizwan shared a match-defining 73-run partnership for the third wicket with Mohammad Nawaz to help Pakistan avenge their loss to India in the group league stage.

Pakistan have already been plagued by fitness issues with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of the tournament.

