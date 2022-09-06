Dubai: Skipper Rohit Sharma scored a fifty as India posted 173/8 against Sri Lanka in their Super 4 encounter in the Asia Cup here on Tuesday.

Sharma made 72 off 41 and Suryakumar Yadav made 34 after Virat Kohli fell without scoring.

For Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka bagged three wickets while Karunaratne and Dasun Shanaka bagged two each. Earlier, Sri Lankan captain Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl.

The Lankans, who won their first Super 4 match by 4 wickets against Afghanistan, were unchanged.

India, meanwhile, have made just one change, with the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin in place of Ravi Bishnoi as they hope to bounce back from a 5-wicket loss to Pakistan the other day.

Teams

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka