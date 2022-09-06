Maxwell takes a stunner to dismiss Guptill | Video

Cairns: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's stunning catch to dismiss Martin Guptill in the first One-day International at the Cazaly's Stadium here on Tuesday has once again cemented his credentials as one of the best fielders in world cricket.

The limited-overs specialist took a stunner in the fifth over bowled by pacer Mitchell Starc, as he dived to his left to latch on to a dipping ball to get rid of dangerous opener for just six runs.

The video posted by Cricket Australia has since gone viral.

Maxwell just took off from his fielding position at backward point to take a one-handed pluck from thin air. Starc bowled a fuller delivery angling away on off, and Guptill, looking to push it, got a thick outside edge, with the ball flying to the left of backward point. Maxwell jumped to his left to pull off a screamer with his outstretched hand.