India's Asia Cup failure more or less similar to the 2014 campaign

Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Rohit Sharma-led India bowed out after finishing third in the Super 4 with a sole win over Afghanistan.

The last time India failed to enter the Asia Cup final was in 2014 under acting captain Virat Kohli. There also India suffered narrow losses to both Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Dhaka. If India lost to Pakistan and Lanka in the final over this edition, they suffered one-wicket loss and two-wicket loss respectively in 2014 to the same opponents. Lanka clinched the title with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final of the competition held in a 50-over format unlike the T20 version this year.

However, the Indians bounced back with a fine show in the Twenty20 World Cup which followed the Asia Cup in 2014. M S Dhoni's men reached the final with an all-win record before coming second best to the Lankans in Dhaka.

India have won the Asia Cup seven times, while Lanka emerged champions on five occasions. Pakistan will be eyeing to win the title for the third time on Sunday.