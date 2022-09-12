Delhi Police tweet Shadab's drop to promote road safety | Video

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan had a forgettable night during the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sunday.

He was trolled relentlessly by Pakistani fans on social media. Even the Delhi Police have made him the 'star' of their meme, albeit to promote road safety.

For Shadab, the series of unfortunate incidents began when he was hit on the head while saving an overthrow. Then the leggie, one of the safest fielders in the Pakistan line-up, dropped a skier, and later he collided with Asif Ali to hand Bhanuka Rajapaksa another reprieve in the penultimate over of the Lankan innings.

The left-handed Rajapaksa was on 46 when he was dropped by Shadab off Haris Rauf's bowling. He was 51 when Shadab collided with Asif and the ball went over the ropes to gift the batter a six. Rajapaksa ended with an unbeaten 71 off 45 balls as the Lankans finished on 170/6.

Not to miss out on an opportunity to wing out a popular hashtag, the Delhi Police have tweeted a video of Shadab and Asif colliding under the caption 'Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo' (brother, stop, look and proceed).