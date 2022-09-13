Dreams do come true, says DK

New Delhi: Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on Monday shared a heartfelt message on social media after being included in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Karthik, who made another India comeback with his stellar run in the IPL 2022, has been playing the role of a finisher for Royal Challengers Bangalore and the national team. Given his impressive strike rate and finishing prowess, the selection committee picked him in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming global event.

After the team announcement, Karthik expressed his happiness on Twitter and wrote, "Dreams do come true".

The 37-year-old has also been picked in the squad for the home series against Australia and South Africa. He had earlier mentioned that the motivation to play for India remains as strong as ever.

"The bigger vision was to play for the country. I know there is a World Cup around the corner. I want to be part of that World Cup desperately and help India cross the line," Karthik had said.

"It's been a long time since India won a multi-nation tournament. I want to be that person who is helping India do that. For that, you need to prepare differently, you need to be aware of so many things and try to be that player where people stand up and notice you and say, 'hey this guy is doing something special and I wanted to be that guy," he had added.