KCA Pink Challengers: Ansu stars for Amber

Ansu Sunil's fine knock of 41 set up Team Amber's five-wicket win over Team Emerald in the KCA Pink Challengers T20 tournament at the SD College Ground, Alappuzha, on Tuesday.

Amber restricted Emerald to 106/7 after opting to bowl. T Shani top-scored for Emerald with 33, while C M C Najla made 20. Divya Ganesh claimed 3/19.

Ansu's 44-ball 41 and S Sajana's 25 off 36 saw Amber chase down the target with just one ball to spare. This was Amber's maiden win in three outings.

Team Pearls outplayed Team Ruby by nine wickets in another match. Minnu Mani hit an unbeaten 52 as Pearls overhauled the modest target of 94 in the penultimate over.

Brief scores: Team Emerald 106/7 in 20 overs (T Shani 33, C M C Najla 20; Divya Ganesh 3/19) lost to Team Amber 107/5 in 19.5 overs (Ansu Sunil 41, S Sajana 25).

Points: Amber 4; Emerald 0

Player of the match: Ansu Sunil

Team Ruby 93/6 in 20 overs (Aleena Surendran 30 not out, Aswathi K Babu 26; Aleena Shibu 3/19) lost to Team Pearls 96/1 in 18.3 overs (Minnu Mani 52 not out, M P Vaishna 24 not out)

Points: Pearls 4; Ruby 0.

Player of the match: Minnu Mani