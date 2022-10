Sylhet (Bangladesh): Pakistan pulled off a stunning 13-run win over favourites India in the Women's Asia Cup here on Friday.



Pakistan, who suffered a shock loss to Thailand on Thursday, succesfully defended a rather most total of 137/6.

Richa Ghosh top-scored with 26 as the Indian women were bowled out for 124 in 19.4 overs.

Both India and Pakistan have six points each.