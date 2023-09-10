Asia Cup Super Four: Rain plays spoilsport, India vs Pakistan to resume tomorrow

Colombo: With rain persisting, the India-Pakistan battle in the Super Four of the Asia Cup has been called off for the day. The match will resume at 3pm on Monday (reserve day).

India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs when rain stopped play here on Sunday.

Openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma fell after giving their team a solid start.



Gill and captain Rohit took the attack to Shaheen Afridi. The left-arm pacer's first thee overs went for 31 runs.

Rohit Sharma scored a breezy half-century. Photo: AFP/Ishara S Kodikara

Naseem Shah was unlucky not to pick up a wicket as he beat the batters numerous times.

Gill got to his fifty off 36 balls, while Rohit reached the milestone off 42 balls.

Rohit was the first to go with the total on 121 off Shadab Khan's bowling. His 49-ball 56 contained six fours and four sixes.

Indian opener Shubman Gill in action. Photo: AFP/Ishara S Kodikara

Gill was removed by Afridi in his second spell. The right-hander hit 10 fours in his 52-ball 58.

Virat Kohli (8) and K L Rahul (17) were at the crease when rain halted play. The organisers have allotted an exclusive reserve day on Monday for the marquee game.

Shadab Khan is pumped up after sending back Rohit Sharma. Photo: AFP/Ishara S Kodikara

The Pakistan-India group match was abandoned due to rain last week.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and put India in to bat.

Pakistan fielded an unchanged XI, while India made a couple of changes. Jasprit Bumrah replaced Mohammed Shami, while Rahul came in for Shreyas Iyer who is out with a back spasm.

Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by seven wickets in their opening match. Sri Lanka, who beat Bangladesh in their first game, too have two points in their kitty.

India next play Lanka on Tuesday and Bangladesh on Friday.



The teams: Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.