May it rain harder on the second day: Prasad lashes out at ACC

Former Indian medium-pacer Venkatesh Prasad has lashed out at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for allotting an exclusive reserve day for the India-Pakistan Super Four game in the ongoing Asia Cup.



The ACC on Friday announced that the much-anticipated Indo-Pak game in Colombo could resume on Monday if the rain plays spoilsport on Sunday.

However, the other matches will not have a reserve day though rain is predicted in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the Super 4 stage.

Prasad termed the decision absolute "shamelessness" from the organisers.

"If true this is absolute shamelessness this. The organisers have made a mockery and it is unethical to have a tournament with rules being different for the other two teams.

"In the name of justice, will only be fair if it is abandoned the first day, may it rain harder on the second day and these malicious plans not succeed," Prasad posted on X, formerly Twitter.