IPL 2024: Top run-getters & wicket-takers after league stage

Virat Kohli and Harshal Patel topped the run chart and wicket-takers' list at the end of the league stage in IPL 2024.



Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talisman Kohli leads the race for the Orange Cap, with 708 runs from 14 matches at an average of 64.36 and a strike rate of 155.6. He is followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (583).

Punjab Kings (PBKS) medium-pacer Harshal is the current Purple Cap holder with 24 wickets from 14 games. Mumbai Indians (MI) pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is second with 20 scalps from 13 matches.

Top run-getters (read as position, name, team, runs, matches)

1. Virat Kohli, RCB, 708, 14

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK, 583, 14

3. Travis Head, SRH, 533, 12

4. Riyan Parag, RR, 531, 13

5. B Sai Sudharsan, GT, 527, 12

Top wicket-takers (read as position, name, team, wickets, matches)



1. Harshal Patel, PBKS, 24, 14



2. Jasprit Bumrah, MI, 20, 13

3. Arshdeep Singh, PBKS, 19, 14

4. Varun Chakaravarthy, KKR, 18, 12

5. Mukesh Kumar, DC, 17, 10