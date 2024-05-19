IPL 2024: Prabhsimran stars as Punjab Kings make 214/5 against SRH

Published: May 19, 2024 03:18 PM IST Updated: May 19, 2024 05:28 PM IST
PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh during his blazing knock. Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: A half-century by Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh and his 97-run partnership with Atharva Taide guided the side to 214/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the penultimate league match of the IPL here on Sunday.

Prabhsimran, who scored his second half-century this IPL season, made 71 off 45 balls before a faint edge off his gloves was pouched by SRH keeper Heinrich Klaasen.

Prabhsimran (71) along with Taide (46) took PBKS to 97 in just 9.1 overs before the latter was dismissed. South African Rilee Rossouw scored a 24-ball 49.

T Natarajan (2/33), Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (1/37), and Pat Cummins (1/36) were the wicket-takers for SRH.

PBKS are fighting for pride having being eliminated from the playoffs race, while SRH have made the last-four grade.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 214/5 in 20 overs (Atharva Taide 46, Prabhsimran Singh 71, Rilee Rossouw 49; T Natarajan 2/33) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

