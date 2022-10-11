Hardik Pandya celebrates birthday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 11, 2022 01:01 PM IST
Hardik Pandya turned 29. Photo: Twitter@BCCI

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya celebrated his birthday in Perth on Tuesday.

Pandya turned 29 and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to greet the Baroda player.

The Indian team is gearing up for the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue meet Pakistan in their opening Super 12 match on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pandya is one of the key players for India as Rohit Sharma's men attempt to end their title drought in ICC events.

India scored a 13-run win over Western Australia in their first practice match on Monday.

