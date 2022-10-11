Senior Women's T20: Rajasthan beat Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 11, 2022 05:29 PM IST
Kandivali (Maharashtra): Kerala went down to Rajasthan by 14 runs in their opening match of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy here on Tuesday.

Rajasthan made 130/5 in 20 overs after Kerala put them in to bat. Captain Jasia Akhter top-scored with 53, while Priyanka Sharma made a run-a-ball 38. Jasia's 48-ball knock contained five fours and a six.

Despite an 81-run stand by Akshaya A (47) and Shani T (34) for the opening wicket, Kerala lost their way. They ended up with 116/8.

Sonal Kalal picked up 3/29, while Kaushalya Choudhary claimed 2/14.

Kerala next play Chhattisgarh on Friday.

Brief scores: Rajasthan 130/5 in 20 overs (Jasia Akhter 53, Priyanka Sharma 38) bt Kerala 116/8 (Akshaya A 47, Shani T 34; Sonal Kalal 3/29, Kaushalya Choudhary 2/14).

Points: Rajasthan 4; Kerala 0.

