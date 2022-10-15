I'm not Deepti, but I might do it: Starc lets Buttler off with warning | Video

Running out a batter at the non-striker's end for backing up too far is no longer considered unfair play under the new set of laws announced by the Marylebone Cricket Club. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma had courted controversy after she ran out England's Charlotte Dean in the third ODI last month. The rule change came into effect on the first of this month.

It was the talking point again in the third and final T20 between Australia and England on Friday. Starc threatened to run out the England captain, but let him off with a warning.

The match could not be completed due to rain and England won the series 2-0.

The stump mic caught Starc saying, “I'm not Deepti, but I might do it. That doesn't mean you can leave early," Starc said to which Buttler replied, “I don't think I did.”

Buttler has been Mankaded twice in the past - once by Sri Lanka's Sachithra Senanayake in an ODI in 2014, and by R Ashwin during an Indian Premier League match in 2019.