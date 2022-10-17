T20 World Cup: Munsey, Watt help Scotland shock Windies

Hobart: Just 24 hours after Namibia kick-started the Men's T20 World Cup with a stunning 55-run win over Sri Lanka, Scotland pulled off another major upset in the tournament with a shock 42-run victory over two-time champions West Indies in a Group B first-round match at the Bellerive Oval on Monday.

After opener George Munsey carried his bat throughout the innings to slam an unbeaten 66 to help Scotland post an excellent 160/5, left-arm spinner Mark Watt led a fantastic bowling show with his brilliant 3/12 to bowl out West Indies for 118 all out in 18.3 overs.

The 42-run win for Scotland comes exactly a year after they defeated Bangladesh by six runs in their opening first-round match of 2021 T20 World Cup at Al Amerat, Oman and entered the ongoing tournament on the back of playing only two T20Is this year.

Brief scores:

Scotland 160/5 in 20 overs (George Munsey 66 not out, Calum MacLeod 23; Jason Holder 2/14, Alzarri Joseph 2/28) beat West Indies 118 all out in 18.3 overs (Jason Holder 38, Kyle Mayers 20; Mark Watt 3/12, Michael Leask 2/14) by 42 runs.