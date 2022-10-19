T20 World Cup: Australian wicketkeeper Inglis cuts hand in freak accident

Reuters
Published: October 19, 2022 03:03 PM IST
Josh Inglis is the reserve to regular wicketkeeper Matthew Wade in the Australian squad. File photo: AFP/Patrick Hamilton

Melbourne: Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis is being assessed by team medical staff after suffering a cut to his right hand in a golfing mishap on Wednesday, just days before the team begin their T20 World Cup title defence.

Inglis, reserve to regular wicketkeeper Matthew Wade in their 15-man World Cup squad, was injured when a club snapped in his hand during a "normal golf swing" while on a morning round with some of his teammates, a team spokesman said.

Australia open their title defence against New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday, a rematch of last year's final in the United Arab Emirates.

Golf has already cost England the services of Jonny Bairstow at the tournament after he was ruled out by a freak injury while playing a round in September. The batsman slipped while out on a course and needed surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout