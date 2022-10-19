T20 World Cup: Joseph helps West Indies stay in the hunt

Alzarri Joseph led the West Indies' inspired fast bowling display with a four-wicket haul to help them beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs in the T20 World Cup in Hobart on Wednesday and keep the twice former champions in the hunt to qualify for the Super 12 stage.



Joseph bowled with pace and precision to cause damage to Zimbabwe at the start and then returned in his second spell to snuff out the remaining fight from the African side to register career-best figures of 4/16 in T20 internationals.

All-rounder Jason Holder provided able support by picking up 3/12 as the West Indies bundled out Zimbabwe for 122 after winning the toss and batting first to post 153/7.

Opener Johnson Charles top-scored for West Indies with 45 as the Caribbean side also found the going tough with the bat with Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza causing them problems with his off-spin and other variations to pick up 3/19.

In the day's first outing, Ireland's Curtis Campher and George Dockrell combined in an unbroken 119-run stand to take their side to an unlikely six-wicket win over Scotland to leave all four teams in Group B with a win each after two matches.

On Friday, West Indies will meet Ireland while Scotland take on Zimbabwe and the winners from those matches will progress to the Super 12 phase of the tournament.