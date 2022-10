T20 World Cup: Mendis, Hasaranga steer Lanka into Super 12

Hasaranga took three wickets as Sri Lanka entered the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup with a 16-run win over the Netherlands in Geelong on Thursday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman's swashbuckling 79 from 44 drove Sri Lanka to 162/6 on a sunny afternoon at Kardinia Park before the talismanic Hasaranga helped restrict the Netherlands to 146/9, despite an unbeaten 71 from opener Max O'Dowd.

The win put Sri Lanka top of Group A ahead of second-placed Netherlands, while knocking the winless United Arab Emirates out of the tournament.

With injuries tearing through Sri Lanka's bowling contingent, the Asia Cup champions brought in Lahiru Kumara and left-armer Binura Fernando in place of Dushmantha Chameera, who was ruled out of the tournament on Wednesday, and the sidelined Pramod Madushan.

Kusal Mendis en route to his fifty. Photo: AFP/Martin Keep.

The replacement seamers each chipped in a wicket, while Maheesh Theekshana took 2/32 in front of a modest but buoyant crowd of Sri Lankan fans.

The Netherlands started well in their chase but came to grief as the powerplay wound up, losing two wickets in four balls to fall to 47/3 in the seventh over.

The runs dried up as all-rounder Hasaranga went to work with his legspin and captain Dasun Shanaka bowled tidily off the seam.

Needing 100 runs off the last 10 overs, Netherlands tried to slog their way out of trouble but a quick double-strike by Hasaranga in the 17th over all but wrapped up the match.