Kohli proves 'King is Back' well and truly

The India-Pakistan Super 12 clash at the MCG on Sunday was an absolute humdinger. In the end, Virat Kohli's brilliance took India over the line off the last ball.

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls to guide the Men in Blue home after Pakistan had reduced India to 31/4 in their chase of 160.

With India needed 28 off eight balls, Kohli produced a couple of stunning sixes off Haris Rauf to bring the equation down to 16 off the final over.

Kohli, who had a prolonged lean patch before returning to form in the Asia Cup last month, smashed another six off the final over bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz. India needed six off the last three balls and off the fourth ball, which was a free hit, Nawaz bowled a wide. Then off the free hit, Kohli was bowled, but the Indians still managed to pick up three byes.

India now needed two, but Dinesh Karthik was stumped off the penultimate ball. The next man R Ashwin kept his cool as he left the last ball which was a wide and then the Tamil Nadu all-rounder hit the the winning shot to trigger wide celebrations at the MCG and across India.

At the end of it all, Indian captain Rohit Sharma lifted Kohli in a gesture which probably said 'The King is Back' as tweeted by the International Cricket Council after the match.