You are my match-winner: Babar consoles Nawaz after heartbreaking loss | Video

Pakistan let India off the hook in their opening Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.

A special knock by Virat Kohli coupled with a poor final over by all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz saw India edge Pakistan by four wickets off the final ball.

Nawaz gave away 16 runs off the final over. Thel eft-arm spinner was also guilty of bowling two wides and a no-ball amid mounting pressure at the MCG.

However, Pakistan captain Babar Azam backed Nawaz by terming him “You are my match-winner” in his inspirational dressing room speech after the heartbreaking loss.

The International Cricket Council tweeted a video of Babar's encouraging words for his teammates.