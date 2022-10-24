You are my match-winner: Babar consoles Nawaz after heartbreaking loss | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 24, 2022 11:03 AM IST
Pakistan captain Babar Azam had econuraging words for his players. Screengrab

Pakistan let India off the hook in their opening Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.

A special knock by Virat Kohli coupled with a poor final over by all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz saw India edge Pakistan by four wickets off the final ball.

Nawaz gave away 16 runs off the final over. Thel eft-arm spinner was also guilty of bowling two wides and a no-ball amid mounting pressure at the MCG.

However, Pakistan captain Babar Azam backed Nawaz by terming him “You are my match-winner” in his inspirational dressing room speech after the heartbreaking loss.

The International Cricket Council tweeted a video of Babar's encouraging words for his teammates.

