Perth: Sri Lanka posted a fighting 157/6 against Australia in Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Opener Pathum Nissanka top scored with 40 runs while Charith Asalanka remained unbeaten on 38.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell claimed a wicket each.

Earlier, Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl.