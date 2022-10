Melbourne: Ireland pulled off a shock five-run win over England in a rain-interrupted Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.



Chasing a target of 158, England were 105/5 in 14.3 overs when rain stopped play. The par score as per Duckworth/Lewis method was 110.

The Irish victory also threw the group wide open. Both Australia and England have lost won game after two outings in Group 1. The two heavyweights clash at the MCG on Friday.