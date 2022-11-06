Ex-SA player Van der Merwe pulls off a stunner to dash Proteas' hopes | Video

The Netherlands pulled off a stunning 13-run win over the fancied South Africa in their final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.



The shock win eliminated the Proteas from the tournament while Pakistan joined India in the semifinals from Group 2 after beating Bangladesh by five wickets.

Put in to bat, the Dutch made 158/4 and the restricted South Africa to 145/8 to script a famous win.

Former South African all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe, who now turns out for the Dutch, took a superb catch to cut short dangerman David Miller's stint. Miller was on 17 when he mistimed a pull from Brandon Glover in the 16th over of the South African innings. The 37-year-old Van der Merwe, who was stationed at at backward square leg, ran back and dived full length to complete a stunning catch.

It proved to be the turning point of the match as the Proteas lost their way after his dismissal.