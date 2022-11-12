Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kerala-Haryana game abandoned

Bengaluru: Rain played spoilsport as the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day match between Kerala and Haryana was abandoned here on Saturday.



Kerala were 44/2 in 14 overs when rain stopped play in the Elite Group C match. Both teams got one point each.

Kerala lost opener Rahul P for a duck after Haryana opted to bowl at the Alur Cricket Stadium.

Vathsal Govind was run out for 11. Opener Rohan Kunnummal (28 not out) and captain Sachin Baby (1) were at the crease when the heavens opened up.

Kerala meet Arunchal Pradesh on Sunday.

Brief scores: Kerala 44/2 in 14 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 28 not out; Mohit Sharma 1/9) vs Haryana.

Points: Kerala 1; Haryana 1.