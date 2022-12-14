Flintoff 'lucky to be alive' after car crash, says son

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff's son said the 45-year-old was "lucky to be alive" following a car crash during the filming of an episode of BBC's "Top Gear" show.

The 45-year-old Flintoff, who quit cricket in 2010 and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019, received medical care at the scene before being taken to a hospital on Tuesday, with the BBC saying his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

"I'm not too sure what happened but he is lucky to be alive," Flintoff's 16-year-old son Corey told the Daily Mail on Wednesday. "It was a pretty nasty crash. It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he's going to be OK."

Flintoff was man of the series in the 2005 for his heroic effort helping England win their first Ashes in 18 years. After retiring from cricket, he had one professional bout as a boxer.