Flintoff 'lucky to be alive' after car crash, says son

Reuters
Published: December 14, 2022 08:53 PM IST
Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. File photo: Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff's son said the 45-year-old was "lucky to be alive" following a car crash during the filming of an episode of BBC's "Top Gear" show.

The 45-year-old Flintoff, who quit cricket in 2010 and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019, received medical care at the scene before being taken to a hospital on Tuesday, with the BBC saying his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

RELATED ARTICLES

"I'm not too sure what happened but he is lucky to be alive," Flintoff's 16-year-old son Corey told the Daily Mail on Wednesday. "It was a pretty nasty crash. It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he's going to be OK."

Flintoff was man of the series in the 2005 for his heroic effort helping England win their first Ashes in 18 years. After retiring from cricket, he had one professional bout as a boxer.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout