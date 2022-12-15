Ranji Trophy: Jalaj Saxena hands Kerala lead despite ton by Ishan Kishan

Ranchi: Off-spinner Jalaj Saxena triggered a batting collapse as Kerala gained a big first innings lead of 135 over Jharkhand on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match here on Thursday.

Kerala ended the penultimate day of the contest on 60/1. The visitors have an overall lead of 195 and the match is heading towards a draw.

Rohan Prem (25) and debutant Shoun Roger (28) were at the crease. Rohan Kunnummal was dismissed by Shahbaz Nadeem for four.

Ishan Kishan and Saurabh Tiwary had put on 202 runs for the fifth wicket to put Jharkhand on course to overtake Kerala's total of 475. But the seasoned Saxena broke the stand by castling Tiwary for 97.

Kishan, who came into the match with a magnificent 210 against Bangladesh in the third ODI, was the next to depart after a fine knock of 132. The southpaw was caught behind by Sanju Samson.

Kishan hit nine fours and eight sixes in his 195-ball essay.

Saxena also accounted for wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra (nine), Nadeem (four) and last-man Ashish Kumar (one) as Jharkhand slumped from 316/4 to 340 in quick time. The home side lost its last six wickets for just 24 runs.

It was Saxena's 23rd five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Pacer Basil Thampi (3/55) and debutant offie Vaisakh Chandran (2/81) too were among the wickets.

Brief scores: Kerala 475 and 60/1 in 15 overs vs Jharkhand 340 in 105.3 overs (Ishan Kishan 124, Saurabh Tiwary 97; Jalaj Saxena 5/75, Basil Thampi 3/55).