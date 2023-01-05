Watch Umran Malik bowl the fastest ball by a Team India player

Umran Malik produced the fastest ball by a Team India player during the first Twenty20 International (T20I) against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Umran clocked 155 kmph when he dismissed Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka at the Wankhede Stadium.

Shanaka's drive was caught by Yuzvendra Chahal at extra cover.

The Jammu and Kashmir pacer picked up 2/27 off his four overs as the Men in Blue scored an exciting two-run win to go one up in the three-match series.

The 23-year-old Umran consistently bowls in the 145-150 kmph range.