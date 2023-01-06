Ranji Trophy: Goa beat Kerala by seven wickets

Thiruvananthapuram: Guided by debutant Ishaan Gadekar, Goa beat Kerala by seven wickets in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Friday.

Opener Gadeakr, who scored a century in the first innings, was again the top scorer for the visitors as they handed Kerala their first loss of the current season. Gadekar remained unbeaten at 67.

Chasing 155 to win, Goa reached the target for the loss of three wickets. Gadekar was well supported by Siddhesh Lad who made an unbeaten 33.

Goa's intent was clear from the start. Gadekar and Amogh Desai began briskly before the latter was trapped in front of the wicket by Jalaj Saxena for 23. Though Suyash Prabhudessai (14) and Snehal Kauthankar (13) went early, Lad and Gadekar ensured there were no further damage. Goa reached 157/3 in 48.3 overs.

Earlier, Kerala's second innings ended in 200 giving them an overall lead of 154 runs. Resuming the innings from the overnight score of 172/6, the hosts lost the last four wickets for the addition of 28 runs. They lasted for only 7.3 overs.

Once offie Mohit Redkar trapped Jalaj Saxena LBW in the second over of the final day and broke the overnight partnership for 51, it was easy for Goa.

Two more overs later Mohit bowled Rohan Prem for 70 and cleaned up Basil Thampi the very next ball for a golden duck. Basil NP and Vaisakh Chandran added 18 runs for the last wicket before the left-arm spinner Darshan Misal cleaned up Vaisakh in the 63 over.

Redkar returned the with the figures of 6/73 with his fellow offie Shubham Desai picking up 2/26.

Kerala remain on 13 points after four matches. They next play Sevices at the same venue from Tuesday.

Brief scores: Kerala 265 & 200 (Rohan Prem 70; Jalaj Saxena 34; Mohit Redkar 6/73, Shubham Desai 2/26) lost to Goa 311 & 157/3 (in 48.3 overs; Ishaan Gadekar 67, SD Lad 33)