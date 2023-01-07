Sreesanth to play for India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket

New Delhi: Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Muttiah Muralitharan, Robin Uthappa, Lendl Simmons and S Sreesanth will be part of the new season of Legends League Cricket to be held in February and March in Doha.

"We thoroughly enjoyed the second season. The level of competition was beyond our own expectations. We expect this season to be more exciting, considering different teams from World, Asia and India. It is always a proud moment to play for India," said Sreesanth in an official statement.

"It was great to see the Legends play while I was commentating in the last season of Legends League Cricket. I am inspired by the enthusiasm. Now I will be on the field playing with my old mates. It will be fun," said Uthappa.

In the present format starting February, three teams – World Giants, Asia Lions and India Maharajas – will fight it out for the trophy. Last year, World Giants emerged champions.

"We look forward to play this season with even more enthusiasm and fun," said Muralitharan.

"It will be fun to play with old mates and rivals. I am looking forward to a competitive season," added Afridi.

The league has recently signed Simon Taufel as a Director of Match Ethics & Regulations, to strengthen Legends League Cricket fans' faith in transparent and clean cricket.

Players confirmed till now: Lendl Simmons (World Giants), Shahid Afridi (Asia Lions), Misbah-ul-Haq (Asia Lions), Muttiah Muralitharan (Asia Lions), S Sreesanth (India Maharajas).