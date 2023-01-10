Revisiting 'The Wall's stellar knocks as Rahul Dravid ‘hits’ a real-life 50

Very few Indian batters gave the assurance that Rahul Dravid provided to the cricket fans in the country. Sachin Tendulkar may have been the most prized scalp, but one-drop Dravid's was the most difficult to get for he rarely got himself out. The Karnataka star just loved to bat on and on.



Nicknamed 'The Wall' for his watertight defence, Dravid, who featured in 164 Tests spread over an international career spanning 16 years, amassed 13, 288 runs including 36 hundreds and 63 half-centuries. He played a big role in India's resurgence in Test cricket, especially in alien conditions, in the early part of the new millennium under Sourav Ganguly.

Dravid was equally impressive in One-Day Internationals as well, scoring 10,889 runs from 344 matches. He also represented India in a lone Twenty20 International.

Dravid's unwavering concentration made him a top slip fielder. He holds the record for the most number of catches (210) in Test history. Dravid also led India to Test series wins in the West Indies and England.

As the current Team India head coach turns 50 on Wednesday, Onmanorama picks his top-five Test knocks.

1. 233 versus Australia, Adelaide, 2003



Rahul Dravid hits the winning shot in the 2003 Adelaide Test. File photo: AFP/William West

Dravid produced a magnificent 233 to lead the Indian reply after Australia notched up 556 in the first innings at the Adelaide Oval in the second Test. India were tottering at 85/4 when V V S Laxman joined Dravid in the middle. The two added 303 for the fifth wicket as India posted 523. Laxman made 148, while Dravid was the last man to get out after facing 446 balls and spending close to the 10 hours in the middle.

Dravid was not done, though. He remained unbeaten on 73 as India chased down a target of 230, winning by four wickets. It was India's first Test win Down Under after 22 years.

2. 270 versus Pakistan, Rawalpindi, 2004

Rahul Dravid celebrates his double ton against Pakistan in the 2004 Rawalpindi Test. File photo: AFP/Jewel Samad

Dravid was Ganguly's trusted lieutenant. The Indian vice-captain's epic 270 set up India's thumping innings and 131-run win over Pakistan in the series-deciding third and final Test at Rawalpindi.

India scored 600 in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 224. Dravid occupied the crease for 740 minutes and hit 34 fours and a six in his 495-ball marathon effort as India gained a mammoth lead of 376 runs.

The hosts were bundled out for 245 in the second innings as India secured their maiden Test series win on Pakistan soil.

3. 180 vs Australia, Kolkata, 2001

V V S Laxman and Rahul Dravid batted the whole of the fourth day in the 2001 Kolkata Test. File photo: AFP/Arko Datta

Dravid and Laxman staged a remarkable turnaround against Steve Waugh's all-conquering Australian side at the Eden Gardens. Australia were on a record 16-match winning run and had ambushed the Indians inside three days in the opening Test at Mumbai. The script seemed to following the same pattern when India were bowled out for a paltry 171 in response to Australia's 445.

Forced to follow on, Dravid walked out at No. 6 with India staring down the barrel at 232/4. Laxman, who was promoted to No. 3 in Dravid's place, was batting brilliantly. Dravid was determined to prove a point and the duo put on a stunning 376-run stand for the fifth wicket. Dravid's animated celebration on reaching the three-figure mark was a quick reminder to the experts about his quality and calibre. The duo batted the whole of the fourth day as the Australians toiled. Laxman made 281, while Dravid scored 180.

Harbhajan Singh (6/73) spun a web around the Aussies as India won by 171 runs to register an incredible win. The offie had claimed 7/123 in the first innings. The 'Miracle of Eden' went a long way in installing self-belief into Ganguly's team.

4. 148 versus England, Headingley, Leeds, 2002

Rahul Dravid in action in the 2002 Headingley Test. File photo: AFP/Paul Barker

India trailed 0-1 going into the third Test at Headingley. Ganguly took a big gamble as he fielded both spinners Anil Kumble and Harbhajan and opted to bat on a green top.

Dravid and makeshift opener Sanjay Bangar (68) blunted the new ball. The two were involved in a 170-run partnership for the second wicket and lasted 67.3 overs. Dravid ended the first day on 110 and was eventually dismissed for 148.

Tendulkar (193) and Ganguly (128) too notched up tons as India declared their first innings on 628/8. Kumble and Harbhajan picked up 11 wickets between them as India completed an innings and 46-run win. It was also India's first Test victory in the Old Blighty after gap of 16 runs.

5. 81 versus West Indies, Kingston, 2006

West Indies captain Brian Lara congratulates his Indian counterpart Rahul Dravid at the end of the 2006 Kingston Test. File photo: AFP/Indranil Mukherjee

The two teams reached Sabina Park after playing out three drawn Tests. Though the Indians dominated the first two encounters, they could not close out the matches.

India found themselves in a spot at 91/6 on a tough wicket after Dravid opted to bat. However, the Indian captain found an able ally in his statemate Kumble. The two put on 93 as India reached 200. Dravid top-scored with a masterly 81 off 215 balls, while Kumble chipped in with 45.

The Indians shot out the hosts for 103, with Harbhajan picking up 5/13. Dravid followed up his first innings effort with an equally commendable 68 as India were bowled out for 171.

The Windies, who had Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Chris Gayle in their ranks, could make only 219 in their chase. Kumble was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 6/78 as India emerged victorious by 49 runs to clinch a series in the Caribbean after 35 long years.