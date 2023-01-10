Ranji Trophy: Sachin Baby saves Kerala with ton on opening day

Thiruvananthapuram: Sachin Baby continued his fine form as the veteran southpaw rescued Kerala with an unbeaten ton on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Services at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Tuesday.

Kerala, who were tottering at 19/4 after electing to bat, ended the day on a healthy 254/6. Sachin, who notched up his ninth first-class ton, also went past the 4,000-run mark during the course of the day.

The 34-year-old was batting on 133, while captain Sijomon Joseph was giving him company (29 batting) at stumps. Sachin's 235-ball knock has been laced with 11 fours and a six.

Services medium-pacers Diwesh Pathania and Poonam Poonia wrecked the Kerala top-order as P Rahul (0), Jalaj Saxena (8), Rohan Prem (1) and Vathsal Govind (1) fell cheaply.

Sachin and Salman Nizar steadied the ship with a 96-run stand. Salman made 42 off 97 balls with the help of four fours and a six.

Sachin put on 65 runs along with Akshay Chandran for the sixth wicket. Akshay departed after scoring 32 off 72 balls.

Sachin and Sijomon have so far added 74 for the unbroken seventh wicket.

Brief scores: Kerala 254/6 in 90 overs (Sachin Baby 133 batting, Salman Nizar 42; Diwesh Pathania 2/31, Poonam Poonia 2/35) versus Services.