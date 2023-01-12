Ranji Trophy: Sijomon, Saxena hand Kerala 98-run lead

Thiruvananthapuram: Captain Sijomon Joseph and Jalaj Saxena picked up three wickets each as Kerala gained a first innings lead of 98 over Services on the third morning of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Thursday.



Resuming on 167/6, Services were bowled out for 229. The visitors added 62 runs for the loss of the remaining four wickets.

Left-arm spinner Sijomon scalped two, while offie Saxena and pacer M D Nidheesh claimed one each on the day to wrap up the Services innings.

Sijomon returned figures of 3/15, while Saxena took 3/66.

Brief scores: Kerala 327 vs Services 229 in 68.1 overs (Ravi Chouhan 50; Sijomon Joseph 3/15, Jalaj Saxena 3/66, Vaisakh Chandran 2/30, M D Nidheesh 2/41).