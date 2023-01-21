Second ODI: India seal series with thumping win at Raipur

Raipur: India outplayed New Zealand by eight wickets in the second One-Day International (ODI) to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Saturday.

Chasing a modest target of 109, India romped home in 20.1 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma made 51, while his opening partner Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40.

Earlier, India bundled out New Zealand for a paltry 108.



Mohammed Shami struck in the very first over after Rohit won the toss and elected to bowl. Shami cleaned up Finn Allen for a duck.

Mohammed Shami,left, was the most successful Indian bowler. Photo: Twitter@BCCI

Mohammed Siraj sent back Henry Nicholls for two, while Daryl Mitchell was caught and bowled by Shami for one.

Devon Conway was brilliantly caught by Hardik Pandya off his own bowling for seven.

Shardul Thakur forced Kiwi captain Tom Latham to edge one to Gill in the slips for one as the Black Caps slumped to 15/5 in the 11th over.

Glenn Phillips top-scored for the Kiwis with 36. Mitchell Santner (27) and Michael Bracewell (22) were the other Kiwi batters to enter double digits.

Mohammed Siraj, left, celebrates with teammates after sending back Henry Nicholls. Photo: AFP/Money Sharma

Shami picked up 3/18, while Pandya and Washington Sundar claimed two apiece as the Kiwi innings folded up in 34.3 overs.

Both sides went in with an unchanged XI.

This was the first international match at Raipur.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.