Nagpur Test: India gain massive lead over Australia

Reuters
Published: February 11, 2023 11:46 AM IST Updated: February 11, 2023 11:58 AM IST
Axar Patel made a career-best 84. Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Nagpur: India claimed a significant first-innings lead of 223 before being all out for 400 at lunch on day three of the opening Test against Australia here on Saturday.

Axar Patel, who raised 88 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (70) for the eighth wicket, made a career-best 84 before becoming the last Indian batsman to fall on the stroke of lunch.

Having bundled out Australia for a below-par 177, India had seized control of the match after Rohit Sharma produced a captain's knock of 120 on a spin-friendly pitch.

Patel and Jadeja drove home India's advantage, while Mohammed Shami (37) chipped in with a breezy cameo down the order to pin Australia on the mat.

Todd Murphy, fifth right, celebrates with teammates after castling Ravindra Jadeja. Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Todd Murphy was pick of the Australia bowlers, claiming 7-124 in his debut Test, but they will need an extraordinary batting effort to escape defeat on a track where Marnus Labuschagne's 49 was the highest score by a touring batsman in the first innings.

