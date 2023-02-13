Tendulkar all praise for amazing boundary catch | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 13, 2023 01:05 PM IST
Kiran Tarlekar exults after his teammate completed the catch. Screengrab

The video of a fielder showing tremendous game awareness and agility to help a teammate complete a catch has gone viral on the social media.

Kiran Tarlekar jumped high on the boundary and then showcased football skills to kick the ball back into play where a teammate completed the catch in local match held at Belgaum in Karnataka.

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the fielder. 

"This is what happens when you bring a guy who also knows how to play football," tweeted Tendulkar.

