WPL auction: List of sold and unsold players

The full list of players sold and unsold at the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) player auction in Mumbai.

Sold players

1. Smriti Mandhana (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.4 crore

2. Harmanpreet Kaur (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.8 crore

3. Sophie Devine (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 50 lakh

4. Ashleigh Gardner (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.2 crore

5. Ellyse Perry (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 1.7 crore

6. Sophie Ecclestone (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 1.8 crore

7. Deepti Sharma(base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore

8. Renuka Singh(base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 1.5 crore

9. Natalie Sciver-Brunt (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore

10. Tahlia McGrath (base price Rs 40 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 1.4 crore



11. Beth Mooney (base price Rs 40 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 2 crore

12. Shabnim Ismail (base price Rs 40 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 1 crore

13. Amelia Kerr (base price Rs 40 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1 crore



14. Sophia Dunkley (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 60 lakh

15. Jemimah Rodrigues (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore

16. Meg Lanning (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore

17. Shafali Verma (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore

18. Annabel Sutherland (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 70 lakh

19. Harleen Deol (base price Rs 40 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 40 lakh

20. Pooja Vastrakar (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.9 crore

21. Deandra Dottin (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 60 lakh

22. Yastika Bhatia (base price Rs 40 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.5 crore

23. Richa Ghosh (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 1.9 crore

24. Alyssa Healy (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 70 lakh

25. Anjali Sarvani (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 55 lakh

26. Rajeshwari Gayakwad (base price Rs 40 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 40 lakh

27. Radha Yadav (base price Rs 40 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 40 lakh

28. Shikha Pandey (base price Rs 40 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 60 lakh

29. Sneh Rana (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 75 lakh

30. Marizanne Kapp (base price Rs 40 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.5 crore

31. Parshavi Chopra (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 10 lakh

32. Titas Sadhu (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 25 lakh

33. Shweta Sehrawat (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 40 lakh

34. S Yashasri (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 10 lakh

35. Kiran Navgire (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh

36. S Meghana (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 30 lakh

37. Erin Burns (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 30 lakh

38. Heather Graham (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh

39. Grace Harris (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 75 lakh

40. Georgia Wareham (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 75 lakh

41. Alice Capsey (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh

42. Issy Wong (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh

43. Mansi Joshi (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 30 lakh

44. Devika Vaidya (base price Rs 40 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 1.4 crore

45. Amanjot Kaur (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 50 lakh

46. D Hemalatha (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 30 lakh

47. Lauren Bell (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh

48. Monica Patel (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 30 lakh

49. Tara Norris (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 10 lakh

50. Laura Harris (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 45 lakh

51. Dhara Gujjar (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh

52. Jasia Akther (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

53. Disha Kasat (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10 lakh

54. Laxmi Yadav (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 10 lakh

55. Indrani Roy (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10 lakh

56. Minnu Mani (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 30 lakh

57. Shreyanka Patil (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10 lakh

58. Kanika Ahuja (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 35 lakh

59. Tanuja Kanwar (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 50 lakh

60. Saika Ishaque (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh

61. Asha Shobana (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs10 lakh

62. Hayley Matthews (base price Rs 40 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 40 lakh

63. Heather Knight (base price Rs 40 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 40 lakh

64. Taniya Bhatia (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 30 lakh

65. Sushma Verma (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 60 lakh

66. Poonam Yadav (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 30 lakh

67. Jess Jonassen (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh

68. Hurley Gala (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 10 lakh

69. Sneha Deepti (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 30 lakh

70. Arundhati Reddy (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 30 lakh

71. Chole Tryon (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh

72. Dane van Niekerk (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 30 lakh

73. Preeti Bose (base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 30 lakh

74. Simran Shaikh sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 10 lakh

75. Aparna Mondal (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 10 lakh

76 Ashwani Kumari (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 35 lakh

77. Humaira Kazi (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh

78. Poonam Khemnar (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10 lakh



79. Komal Zanzad (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 25 lakh

80. Parunika Sisodia (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 10 lakh

81. Priyanka Bala (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for 20 lakh

82. Megan Schutt (base price Rs 40 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 40 lakh

83. Shabnam M D (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 10 lakh

84. Sonam Yadav (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh

85. Jintimani Kalita (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh

86. Neelam Bisht (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh

87. Sahana Pawar (base price Rs 10 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10 lakh

Unsold players

1. Suzie Bates (base price Rs 30 lakh)

2. Tazmin Brits (base price Rs 30 lakh)

3. Laura Wolvaardt (base price Rs 30 lakh)



4. Tammy Beaumont (base price Rs 30 lakh)



5. Sune Luus (base price Rs 30 lakh)

6. Danni Wyatt (base price Rs 50 lakh)

7. Chamari Athapaththu (base price Rs 30 lakh)



8. Anushka Sanjeewani (base price Rs 30 lakh)

9. Bernadine Bezuidenhout (base price Rs 30 lakh)

10. Amy Jones (base price Rs 40 lakh)

11. Shamilia Connell (base price Rs 30 lakh)

12. Freya Davies (base price Rs 30 lakh)

13. Jahanara Alam (base price Rs 30 lakh)

14. Lea Tahuhu (base price Rs 30 lakh)

15. Ayabonga Khaka (base price Rs 30 lakh)

16. Shakera Selman (base price Rs 30 lakh)

17. Sarah Glenn (base price Rs 30 lakh)

18. Nonkululeko Mlaba (base price Rs 30 lakh)



19. Inoka Ranaweera (base price Rs 30 lakh)



20. Alana King (base price Rs 40 lakh)



21. Afy Fletcher (base price Rs 30 lakh)



22. Fran Jonas (base price Rs 30 lakh)

23. Leigh Kasperek (base price Rs 30 lakh)

24. Nadine de Klerk (base price Rs 30 lakh)

25. Salma Khatun (base price Rs 30 lakh)

26. Hrishita Basu (base price Rs 10 lakh)

27. Soumya Tiwari (base price Rs 10 lakh)

28. Grace Scrivens (base price Rs 10 lakh)

29. Archana Devi (base price Rs 10 lakh)

30. G Trisha (base price Rs 10 lakh)

31. Mannat Kashyap (base price Rs 10 lakh)

32. Najla C M C (base price Rs 10 lakh)

33. Falak Naz (base price Rs 10 lakh)

34. Sonia Mendhiya (base price Rs 10 lakh)

35. Shorna Akter (base price Rs 10 lakh)

36. Shikha Shalot (base price Rs 20 lakh)

37. Soumya Tiwari (base price Rs 10 lakh)

38. Priya Punia (base price Rs 40 lakh)

39. Bharti Fulmali (base price Rs 30 lakh)

40. Kim Garth (base price Rs 30 lakh)

41. Katherine Sciver-Brunt (base price Rs 50 lakh)

42. Simran Bahadur (base price Rs 30 lakh)

43. Anuja Patil (base price Rs 30 lakh)

44. Swagatika Rath (base price Rs 30 lakh)

45. Meghna Singh (base price Rs 50 lakh)

46. Gouher Sultana (base price Rs 30 lakh)

47. Ekta Bisht (base price Rs 30 lakh)

48. Mahika Gaur (base price Rs 10 lakh)

49. Divya G (base price Rs 10 lakh)

50. Ishwari Savkar (base price Rs 10 lakh)

51. Arushi Goel (base price Rs 10 lakh)

52. Shipra Giri (base price Rs 10 lakh)

53. Tarannum Pathan (base price Rs 10 lakh)

54. Sajana S (base price Rs 10 lakh)

55. Nishu Choudhary (base price Rs 10 lakh)

56. Sarah Bryce (base price Rs 10 lakh)

57. Kathryn Bryce (base price Rs 10 lakh)

58. Tess Flintoff (base price Rs 10 lakh)

59. Neetu Singh (base price Rs 10 lakh)

60. Parushi Prabhakar (base price Rs 10 lakh)