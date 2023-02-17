KL Rahul pulls off a stunner to help Jadeja enter 250-wicket club | Video

Under-fire Indian opener K L Rahul was in fine catching form on the opening day of the second Test against Australia in New Delhi on Friday.



First, Rahul took a sharp catch in the slips to remove Travis Head off Mohammed Shami's bowling.

Rahul made an even bigger contribution by pulling off a blinder to send back a well-set Aussie opener Usman Khawaja.

The left-hander had added 59 runs for the fifth wicket along with Peter Handscomb when he attempted a reverse sweep off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. Rahul dived across full length to his right and produced a stunning one-handed catch at point to end Khawaja's 81-run knock. It was also Jadeja's 250th Test wicket.

The Saurashtra all-rounder also became the fastest Indian and second fastest in the world to reach the milestone of 250 wickets and 2,500 runs in Test cricket. Jadeja achieved the double in his 62nd Test second only to England's Ian Botham (55 matches). Jadeja bettered former Indian captain's Kapil Dev's record (65 Tests).