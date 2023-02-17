Urvashi Rautela calls Rishabh Pant 'India's pride'

Actress Urvashi Rautela has called Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant "India's pride" and "asset" after learning about his health.

Urvashi was pictured at Mumbai airport, where she was asked by paparazzi Viral Bhayani about the condition of Pant, who is undergoing treatment after a car accident on December 30.

On queried about Pant's post about his recovery, Urvashi, who looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a fiery red-coloured outfit, seemed awkward and asked: "Kaunsi photo?"

She replied: "He is an asset to our country, India's pride."

The cameraperson replied that his good wishes are with him.

To which, Urvashi said: "Hamari bhi (Mine as well)."

After the news of Pant's accident made headlines, Urvashi had posted a cryptic note: "Praying, love Urvashi Rautela."

Earlier, Urvashi had taken to her Instagram Stories and shared a black and white photograph featuring the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital building, where Pant was admitted for treatment.