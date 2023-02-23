Malabar Warriors clinch Veterans' Premier League title

Malabar Warriors emerged champions in the 10th Navio-Veterans' Premier League (VPL) held at the Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad.



Sunil Oasis-led Warriors beat K Chandrasekhara's Absolute Sobers in the final. They won by 27 runs.

The annual event was organised by the Veterans and Cricketers Association of Kerala with the support of the Kerala Cricket Association.

Six teams competed in the event.

Absolute Sobers, Malabar Warriors, Dukes of Kerala and JK’s Malabar Tigers completed the semifinal line-up, while Travancore Panthers and Kochi Royals couldn’t get past the group stage.

Brief scores (final): Malabar Warriors 126/ 6 in 15 overs (Biju Thomas 38, S Ramakrishnan 31 not out, C T K Masood 22; Riyas Ali 2/33, A V Arun 2/16) bt Absolute Sobers 99/7 in 15 overs.