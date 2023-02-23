Women's T20 World Cup: Sneh Rana replaces unfit Pooja Vastrakar

Cape Town: Indian pacer Pooja Vastrakar was ruled out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinal clash with Australia, set to be played on Thursday evening, due to an upper respiratory tract infection.

The ICC Event Technical Committee has approved off-spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana as a replacement for Pooja after request from the BCCI. Sneh, who has featured in 47 internationals including 24 T20Is, was part of India's reserves at the T20 World Cup.

Pooja featured in all of India's group stage games and picked up two wickets at a bowling average of 44.5.

"The player has been ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection ahead of the crucial contest,'' the ICC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, India are also sweating over the readiness of captain Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of their big clash.

According to a Cricbuzz report, captain Harmanpreet and Pooja reported ill in the build-up to the game and needed hospitalisation. They were discharged on Wednesday evening.

It has been learnt that BCCI is monitoring Harmanpreet and a decision on her participation will be taken a little closer to the game. If Harmanpreet misses the match, her deputy Smriti Mandhana will lead India against Australia, who are aiming for their third successive T20 World Cup title.