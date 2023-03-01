WPL: Mumbai Indians name Harmanpreet Kaur as captain

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians on Wednesday announced Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as their captain ahead of the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Harmanpreet recently became the first cricketer to play 150 T20Is while leading India's campaign in Women's T20 World Cup. She has been with the Indian team for over a decade now across formats, since making her debut at the age of 20 in 2009.

Harmanpreet also holds the record for the highest ever individual score in a knockout game in a Women's World Cup match (171 not out) against Australia in 2017 Women's ODI World Cup semifinal.

"We are thrilled to have Harmanpreet as the captain of Mumbai Indians' first-ever women's cricket team. As the national captain, she has led the Indian Women's team to some of their most exciting wins."

"And I am sure that with Charlotte and Jhulan's support, she will inspire our MI women's team to play their best cricket, display a sense of pride, and bring even more glory to women in sports."

"We are so looking forward to the beginning of this new chapter for MI! I can't wait to see our girls play the fearless and entertaining MI brand of cricket that our fans adore. More power to Harmanpreet and the entire MI team on this exciting journey ahead!" said Nita Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries, owners of the franchise.

Harmanpreet has played against current Mumbai head coach Charlotte Edwards and has played alongside as well as captained mentor and bowling coach Jhulan Goswami. She is also the first Indian women's cricketer to play in T20 leagues in other parts of the world. Apart from Jhulan and Charlotte, Mumbai also have Devieka Palshikaar and Lydia Greenway as batting and fielding coach respectively.

Harmanpreet will now lead a team that comprises some of the biggest names in women's cricket and youngsters who are looking forward to showcase their talent in the inaugural WPL.

Mumbai Indians team also comprises Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Jintimani Kalita.

Mumbai Indians play Gujarat Giants in the season opener of WPL 2023 at the D Y Patil Stadium on Saturday.

