Mumbai Indians unveil IPL 2023 jersey

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians on Friday unveiled their official playing kit for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, scheduled to start on March 31.

Conceptualised by designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil, the jersey captures the essence of Mumbai in the iconic blue & gold colours.

The official collection (match and training jersey) will be available for sale from Friday exclusively on MI Shop for the first seven days from launch and then be available across multiple platforms.

The MI Paltan will be in for a bigger treat this time around, with one of its kind customisation features being made available for fans, where they can personalise their jerseys with their names and a number of their choice.

The jersey will be launched in all sizes including for young MI fans. Fans can buy the entire collection of replica ranges of match jerseys, training jerseys, and travel jerseys on MIShop.

Coinciding with the launch of the jersey, MI also started their membership packages as well, across multiple tiers for fans across all age groups. This season, the MI family memberships programme will range from Rs 699 for the Junior package, Rs. 799 for Silver, and Rs. 2199 for Gold. Members will also get early access to home match tickets, special discounts on exclusive merchandise, access to events, and special content from the MI family.

Ticket sales for home games at Wankhade Stadium have also begun via pre-registration and for MI members. The tickets for the fans will open on March 14 (Tuesday). Mumbai Indians will play their first home game against Chennai Super Kings on April 8 and fans can book the tickets on bookmyshow.com.