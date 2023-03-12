WPL: Harmanpreet stars as Mumbai Indians make it four wins in a row

PTI
Published: March 12, 2023 11:20 PM IST
Mumbai Indians player Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot against the UP Warriorz during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians kept their all-win record in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) intact so far with an eight wicket win over UP Warriorz here on Sunday.

Following their fourth consecutive victory, achieved in 17.3 overs, Harmanpreet Kaur's side is on eight points from four games.

Harmanpreet smashed a 33-ball unbeaten 53, while Nat Sciver-Brunt struck a breezy 45 not out to make the chase of 159 runs look easy in the end after opener Yastika Bhatia had given Mumbai a solid start with a 27-ball 42.

UP Warriorz player Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath celebrate thier half century and partnership against the Mumbai Indians. Photo: PTI

Earlier, Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy struck her second WPL half-century, while Tahlia McGrath too scored a strokeful fifty as the team made 159 for 6.

Brief scores: UP Warriorz 159/6 in 20 overs (Alyssa Healy 58, Tahlia McGrath 50; Saika Ishaque 3/33, Hayley Matthews 1/27) lost to Mumbai Indians 164/2 in 17.3 overs (Yastika Bhatia 42, Harmanpreet Kaur 53 not out, Nat Sciver-Brunt 45 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 1/30)

