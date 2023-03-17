New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals have joined hands with Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella to own Seattle Orcas in the Major League Cricket (MLC), a new T20 franchise league in the USA.

The league is scheduled to be launched this July.

IPL's most successful teams -- Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings -- are also associated with the new league.

"Delhi Capitals' co-owner GMR Group will partner with Seattle Orcas to help build and operate a world class cricket team," the MLC said in a release.

"The Delhi Capitals have competed in the IPL since 2008 (originally as the Delhi Daredevils), with six playoff appearances and a first-place finish in the 2021 regular season standings."

Seattle Orcas' lead investor group includes Nadella (Chairman & CEO of Microsoft), Soma Somasegar (Managing Director of Madrona Ventures), Samir Bodas (Co-founder and CEO, Icertis), Ashok Krishnamurthi (Managing Partner, GreatPoint Ventures) and Sanjay Parthasarathy (former senior executive at Microsoft and Avalara).

"We are super excited to bring world class cricket to the Pacific Northwest, which has a vibrant and passionate community of cricket and sports fans. The Orcas name and the team's colors pay tribute to our local community that has helped build that spirit of support," said Somasegar.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Delhi Capitals' Co-Owner GMR Group to help us launch with the strongest possible team this summer."

Kolkata Knight Riders were the first IPL team to enter the MLC circuit when they took charge of the Los Angeles franchise.

"We see America as the new frontier for cricket's growth globally, and the Pacific Northwest provides an incredible opportunity for us to bring the resources of GMR Sports to the region and help the Seattle Orcas build a team competing for championships," said Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Managing Director and CEO of GMR Group, a Co-Owner of Delhi Capitals.

Seattle Orcas will join teams representing Texas, Los Angeles, New York, Washington DC and San Francisco in the MLC. The final is scheduled for July 30.