Third ODI: Pandya's triple strikes help India peg Australia back

Chennai: Hardik Pandya's triple strikes helped India peg Australia back in the third and final ODI against India here on Wednesday.

Australian openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head added 68 before the latter was caught by Kuldeep Yadav off Pandya's bowling for 33.



Australian captain Steve Smith, who opted to bat, departed for a duck.

Right-arm medium-pacer Pandya then forced Marsh to chop one on to the stumps as Australia slipped to 85/3 in the 15th over.



Mitchell Marsh continued his merry run. Photo: AFP/Arun Sankar

Marsh made a run-a-ball 47, with the help of eight fours and a six.

The visitors made two changes to the side that won the second ODI in Visakhapatnam by 10 wickets to level the series 1-1.



Ashton Agar and David Warner came in place of Nathan Ellis and Cameron Green, with the tall all-rounder being unwell.



India named an unchanged side.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

(With inputs from PTI)