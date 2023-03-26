Sreesanth, Raina, Harbhajan meet Pant, share touching messages

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth met wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from injuries sustained in a horrific car accident last year.

"Brotherhood is everything ..family is where our heart is..wishing our brother Rishabh Pant the very best and fast recovery," tweeted Raina, the former India left-handed batter.

"Rishab Pant I love you, my brother, for who ur -- keep believing and keep inspiring, You and I are children of one faith, for the diverse paths of religion are fingers of the loving hand of the one supreme being, a hand extended to all, offering completeness of spirit to all, eager to receive all. #togetherness #family #brotherhood #live #family #love #phoeinx #brother #cricket #india #bcci brotherhood is everything...one life one world," wrote ex-fast bowler Sreesanth on Instagram.

"TRUST AND KNOW THERE IS SOMETHING INSIDE YOU THAT IS GREATER THAN ANY OBSTACLE YOU FACE ..GOOD TO SEE YOU CHOTTE BHAI . WAITING FOR YOUR COMEBACK," tweeted Harbhajan.

Pant, 25, miraculously survived when his Mercedes car collided with a divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while on the way to his hometown Roorkee on December 30. The accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand.

Pant was initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre before being admitted to Max Hospital, Dehradun.

On January 4, the the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Pant would be shifted to Mumbai via an air ambulance for surgery.

Later, Pant shared through his social media accounts that his surgery was successful. Since then, he has posted pictures and videos of him making steps for recovery through walking on crutches and even hydrotherapy, where he was seen walking in the swimming pool with a walking stick in hand.

Earlier in March, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who made a comeback to the game in 2012 after overcoming cancer, had taken to social media to share that he met Pant.

With Pant ruled out of cricketing action for the foreseeable future, Delhi Capitals announced Australian opener David Warner as captain with all-rounder Axar Patel as his vice-captain for IPL 2023.