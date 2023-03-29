We should not be talking about workload in T20 cricket: Boucher

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher feels the incessant talk over workload management is overrated in T20 cricket as the other two formats are more punishing on the body.

Speaking to media ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) beginning on Friday, Boucher said he doesn't feel the need to manage workload in the shortest format.

However, considering the ODI World Cup at home later this year, the Indian players' workload will be monitored closely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the course of the IPL.

"It is amazing we are even talking about workload in T20 cricket. Probably about 10 or 15 years ago we would not be having this conversation. Workload is something we have the science behind it, we have got trainers and we have got the guys who give us the data," said Boucher on Wednesday.

"There is a lot of talk about workload but if you look at our schedule, we have got quite a bit of rest in between. We can try and look after every player and I do not see workload being a major issue for us throughout the IPL. Sometimes media and people look too much into workload in T20 cricket.

"Test cricket and one-day cricket are tough on the body, T20 cricket is short. We should not be talking about workload in T20 cricket with all due respect," said the former South African wicketkeeper-batter.

"In regards to resting Rohit, he is the captain. Hopefully he gets into some sort of form and hopefully does not want to rest, but we will be adapt to whatever the situation is," added Boucher.