IPL 2023: Bought for Rs 50 lakh, Rahane slams fastest fifty of the season

Mumbai: Considered by many as a Test batsman and not fit for the slam-bang cricket that rules the Indian Premier League (IPL), Ajinkya Rahane smashed the fastest half-century of the 16th edition of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Rahane, playing his first match for Chennai Super Kings, slammed the fifty (52) off 19 deliveries against Mumbai Indians, proving that there was still plenty left in him. CSK had roped him at his base price of Rs 50 lakh in the mini-auction while players with 1/10th of his experience and skills bagged contracts worth crores.

Rahane, who has played for Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, Rising Pune Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders before joining CSK this season, struck six boundaries and one six after coming into the XI in place of the injured England Test captain Ben Stokes.

Rahane, who came in after CSK had lost Devon Conway with only one run on the board, completed his half-century with back-to-back boundaries off seasoned leg-break bowler Piyush Chawla in the sixth over. This was his first fifty in the IPL since 2020.

Royals opener Jos Buttler and KKR all-rounder Shardul Thakur had scored fifties of 20 balls in the ongoing edition.

However, this is not the fastest-ever half-century in IPL history as that record is shared by K L Rahul and Pat Cummins, both of whom reached the milestone off just 14 deliveries. Rahul did that for Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals in 2018 and Cummins for KKR against Mumbai Indians in 2022.

Rahane was eventually out for 61 off 27 deliveries (7x4, 3x6), caught by Suryakumar Yadav off Chawla, putting CSK on course to victory after sharing an 81-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad.